Sanjay Leela Bhansali praises Shah Rukh Khan's transformation from a ‘big star in control’ to ‘fragile man' in Devdas: ‘What he did is very special’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2002 film Devdas remains one of the most loved and popular films in Bollywood. The grand sets, popular star cast, and impressive storytelling of the film created high standards in Hindi cinema. In a new interview, the filmmaker praised the 'big star' Shah Rukh Khan, who transformed into a complex, fragile, and heartbroken Devdas on-screen.

The filmmaker recently sat down with the Hollywood Reporter India and discussed his experiences and thoughts behind making his grand films. During the conversation, he appreciated how he got to work with talented actors like Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, and even Shah Rukh Khan.

Talking about King Khan, Bhansali mentioned how the actor did an extremely special work in Devdas. Shah Rukh Khan, who had several successes during those years with Mohabbatein and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, gained immense popularity among audiences. Despite his achievements, he went on to play the complex, fragile, and heartbroken Devdas, who was torn between his love and family.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, "What Shah Rukh Khan did in Devdas is very special. Those close-ups, those moments, the fragility of a man who is always in control, was an audience; his arms were up. SLB went on to add, “But, in the film, he just became fragile; he said, 'Kaun kambakt bardaasht karne ko peeta hai (Who drinks to tolerate)' and looked at those eyes. So, they were all talented."

Devdas won several awards that year, including eleven awards at the 48th Filmfare Awards, and Shah Rukh Khan went on to win the Best Actor award. The film also starred Aishwarya Rai, Jackie Shroff, and Madhuri Dixit in significant roles.

