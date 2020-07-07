Sanjay Leela Bhansali questioned for 4 hours in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, denies dropping him from any film

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was quizzed for four hours at two different police stations in the city in regards to Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was the 30th person summoned by the cops on Monday to record his statement in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. The director was quizzed for four hours at two different police stations in the city, revealed a Mid-Day report. SLB arrived at Bandra Police station around 12:30 PM where he was snapped by the paparazzi. As per the report, the cops had prepared a set of 20 questions for Bhansali. The interrogation lasted for around three hours after which he headed to Santacruz Police station where he was quizzed by Zonal DCP Abhishek Trimukhe for close to one hour. There Bhansali had to answer around 35 to 40 questions.

Multiple media reports had stated that Sushant was depressed after being replaced in two big SLB projects such as Ramleela and Bajirao Mastani. However, Bhansali denied dropping Sushant from any of his films. He revealed that Sushant was busy working on the film Paani for Yash Raj Films and could not completely dedicate his time for SLB's projects. "Bhansali denied dropping the actor from any of his films," a police officer told the newspaper.

"The director wanted his full attention for two of his big films but as Rajput was busy and refused to work, Bhansali did not ask him again," the officer added. Bhansali also revealed that he last met Sushant in 2016 and since then there has been no conversation between the two. In fact, he added that he wasn't close to the late actor and so was unaware that he was suffering from depression.

Sushant Singh Rajput tragically cut short his life on 14 June. While most others in the case have been interrogated for close to 7 to 8 hours, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was questioned for just four hours. The investigation is still underway as cops continue to probe the professional rivalry angle.

