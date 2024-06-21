Sanjay Leela Bhansali QUIZ: You think you are fan of his cinematic grandeur? Prove by answering THESE simple questions

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has created some of the finest cinematic grandeur in Bollywood and has been a pioneer in offering a larger-than-life spectacle to audiences. The filmmaker, over the years, has earned himself a strong fanbase and if you are also one of them, we have a challenge for you. Read on.

Best Sanjay Leela Bhansali Quiz

In today’s quiz, we bring a set of 9 questions that will test your admiration for Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also how closely you have watched or studied his cinema. These questions are mostly from his career and are not too hard to guess, we assure you.

So, are you ready to prove that you deserve the throne of SLB’s ultimate fan? Let’s do it; in 3… 2… 1… click on the start button below.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

How many of these questions were you able to answer? Tell us @pinkvilla In case you think you could’ve done better, feel free to re-take the quiz. Don’t forget to share this with your cinephile friends and family and see how much they know SLB.

On the work front, Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently made his digital debut with the Netflix series Heeramandi, which has already been renewed for season 2.

