Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals he clicked Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first photo when she was just 9

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi is bringing the audience back to theatres as Alia Bhatt's solid performance has won praise from all corners. The film has raked in an impressive box office collection and continues to do so. In a recent chat with Film Companion, Sanjay Leela Bhansali spoke about working with Alia.

However, before singing praises of the actress, the filmmaker recalled how he first knew that she was special when she was just 9-years-old. "I saw a very, very powerful person walking in to my house when she was 9-years-old. This kid (Alia Bhatt) walked in with her mother and her eyes reached out to me. She had come to audition for Black for the small girl's role. I told the casting director not her. I want to save her for a film. There is something very special about her," SLB told Anupama Chopra.

He added, "She kept looking at me and I kept looking at her. (I thought) there's some karmic connection I have with this girl."

Recalling the Black audition, SLB revealed that Alia did the audition with Ranbir Kapoor back then as the actor was assisting him. "I told her to dance to Dola Re Dola. I wanted to see how much of a heroine she had in her. She came out with flying colours. I made her sit next to Ranbir, who was assisting me on Black at the time," SLB said.

Adding that he directed Alia to then lean on Ranbir's shoulders to click a few pictures. SLB said, "(I told them) let's take some pictures, put your head on his shoulders. She said no, she was feeling shy."

He added, "I'm talking to Soni (Razdan) and suddenly I see her head go on to Ranbir's shoulder. And I have that picture of the two of them which I sent her last birthday. It was a little copy saved somewhere, stored and scratched."

Isn't that a sweet memory? We wonder if Alia will ever share that photo with her fans.

