Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals how people told him not to make Gangubai Kathiawadi: 'There is no hero, but...'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali leaves everyone impressed every time he comes up with a new project. In 2022, he hit the ball out of the park as his film Ganguabai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt went on to perform amazingly well at the box office. Now, he is back yet again with another striking project, Heeramandi. Since day one, people have been waiting to have a glimpse at it. Heeramandi stars talented actresses like Manisha Koirala , Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh in lead roles. A while ago, the first look was unveiled and it has left netizens mighty impressed. The ace director was seen attending the launch event in Mumbai today. During the media interaction, Bhansali revealed how 'people told him to not make Gangubai Kathiawadi because it didn't feature any hero.

While speaking to the media, the noted director was asked about his thoughts on the changing minds of the Indian audience. He agreed with the fact that post-pandemic, things have changed and even he doesn't know what the audiences want. He said, "Any filmmaker who says he knows the audience is living in a fool's paradise. You never know them, and they are our maap baap. To understand how they are changing is impossible. The filmmaker has to change himself, and do something that the audience doesn't expect out of him. Yes, post-COVID everything has changed, I don't know what they want. So filmmakers have to give new subjects."

He further talked about Gangubai Kathiawadi which featured Alia in the title role. She nailed the character to the T. He revealed that people warned him to not make that film because it was a woman-centric film. He shared, "People told me you should not make Gangubai Kathiawadi, there is no hero, it's a woman-centric film, but it worked. That's what we as filmmakers have to do, believe, and he has to change and make the audience change as well."

Heeramandi first look

A while ago, the first look was shared on Netflix's Instagram handle. The leading actresses look heavenly in Bhansali's world. Along with the video, they wrote, "Another time, another era, another magical world created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali we can’t wait to be a part of. Here is a glimpse into the beautiful and intriguing world of #Heeramandi. Coming soon!"