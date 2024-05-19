Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals ‘Salman Khan is the only person he is friendly with’ despite Inshallah fallout: ‘We may have sparred…’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all over the internet with his recently released web series Heeramandi. Released on Netflix, the 8-episodic series opened to mixed reviews. While fans can now start anticipating what brilliance he will come up with in his next Love & War, many of them are still hoping that his Inshallah with Salman Khan could see a revival.

For those who don’t know, there were reports that after Inshallah got shelved, Salman and Bhansali’s age-old relationship saw an unfortunate strain. Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker addressed the same.

Are Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan still friends post Inshallah fiasco?

In the interview, Sanjay Leela Bhansali spoke about how he had worked with the biggest of stars but the only one who he still remains friends with is actor Salman Khan. SLB was asked if he usually considers staying friends with his actors to which he said that although he loves his actors and the characters he creates for them, being friends with them is not a preferable idea for him.

However, the only actor he still holds that bond with is Salman Khan. The duo who previously worked together in films like Khamoshi, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and Saawariya were supposed to reunite with Inshallah co-starring Alia Bhatt. The film however got shelved leading to an assumption that the duo are not in talking terms. “The only person that I'm still friendly with is Salman Khan. Even if Inshallah didn't happen, he stands by me”, Bhansali revealed.

The filmmaker said that Salman often checks on him and cares for him. ‘Are you okay? Is there anything [you need]? You've goofed up, you messed up’ - Salman asks and Bhansali enjoys the actor’s humor so much. The Gangubai Kathiawadi director said that Salman calls once in three or five months because he cares about the filmmaker and not just his films.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his strained relationship with Salman Khan

Bhansali himself spoke about their alleged fallout and further shared, “On work, we may have sparred, we may have not had our moment correct, and it didn’t fall into place. But after one month, he called me and I called him and we talked. So that is a friend.” The 61-year-old called himself fortunate enough to have a friend like Salman who even after six months will restart from where they left.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali shares an update on his upcoming projects

Bhansali had once spoken about having six passion projects in his mind out of which three - Black, Bajirao Mastani, and Heeramandi - he has already made. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Bhansali was asked for an update about his intriguing lineup - Baiju Bawra, Inshallah (right now on the backburner), and Sahir Ludhianvi’s biopic.

Bhansali said that it is his inner calling that will push him towards picking a project. “Now, as the 4th, 5th, and 6th unfold, you'll get to know, right now, I can't speak. I really don't know what I'll make, when I'll make it, it's a very spontaneous decision. I'll be making Gangubai and suddenly I put the script down and say 'Ram Leela'. So I'll be suddenly making Inshallah, and I'll say 'No, Gangubai (Kathiawadi).' So I feel it's about the inner calling of the filmmaker, the inner calling that comes from deep down that 'ye banao,'" SLB told us.

