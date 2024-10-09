Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals Vidhu Vinod Chopra's ex-wife 'forced' him to work with former: 'He made me iron and steel...'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali owes his major entry into Bollywood to Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The acclaimed filmmaker shared that he started his journey in the industry as an assistant director under Vidhu Vinod Chopra, a position he held for eight years. However, securing a spot on Chopra's team wasn't easy and it was Chopra's ex-wife who forced him to take SLB for work. He then recalled that working with the 12th Fail director for 8 years, 'changed his life' and made him like 'iron and steel'.

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Bhansali shared his challenging journey into the film industry, mentioning that it seemed nearly impossible for a boy from Bhindi Bazaar, who lacked confidence, friends, and connections, to enter this world.

He emphasized that it was a long and difficult path. He also acknowledged that it was his sister, Bela Segal, who helped him gain access to Vidhu Vinod Chopra's office.

The Bajirao Mastani director revealed that his sister used to work with Vidhu Vinod Chopra and reached out to Chopra's ex-wife, Renu Chopra, who persuaded Vidhu to take him on. Initially, Vidhu dismissed him in his usual manner but eventually accepted, allowing Sanjay to work under him for eight years.

Sanjay also expressed his ongoing gratitude towards Vidhu Vinod Chopra for the opportunity.

He stated, “He made me iron and steel. After working with him for 8 years, you can face anything in the world. Till date if Vinod Chopra’s call comes, I stand up and talk. That is the gratitude I feel towards somebody who changed my life.”

In the same chat, SLB also recalled his early days noting that he came from a small chawl, living in a colorless 300-square-foot space. He explained that growing up in such a cramped environment, where every inch counted, shaped his view of the world. While the walls of the chawl lacked color, his imagination was filled with vibrant dreams.

He also shared that these experiences not only influenced his filmmaking but also fueled his creative frustration. Bhansali stated that he has made significant films and earned the right to do so, but all of it stems from the chaos of his life.

