Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra starring Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt to go on floors from THIS month?

Ranveer Singh and are two of the most talented actors in our industry and the fact that every filmmaker wants to work with them is proof of this. Well, both these actors have already started shooting for ’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani but it looks like both Alia and Ranveer are going to have a tough time ahead in managing their schedules as reportedly they will soon have to start with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra as well.

Recently, it was reported that it will not be but Ranveer Singh who would be playing the lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra. Well, now we hear that his female lead would be non-other than Alia Bhatt. Sanjay, who is already neck-deep in work for his debut web series Heeramandi is reportedly eyeing to take Baiju Bawra on floors by October. The set is currently being constructed at Film City in Goregaon.

If the reports are to be believed then this schedule is going to be too hectic for Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as they have already begun shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. And with their date diaries affected by the second lockdown, the actors may have to juggle the two projects.

According to a source close to the project, Mid-Day reported, “At this point, it appears that some parts of Rocky Aur Rani... may overlap with the Baiju Bawra shoot. The primary roadblock will be the look of the characters, as the two actors sport distinct looks in the films. The actors’ teams are ensuring that the duo finishes major chunks of Karan’s film before moving to Bhansali’s project.”

