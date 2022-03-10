Sanjay Leela Bhansali says Alia Bhatt is his favourite actress; Reveals if he'll work with her again

In a recent conversation with Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali shared that she is his favorite actor in the current times, leaving Alia agape. Moreover, when she cheekily asked him if he will collaborate with her again, he answered, ‘Always’.

Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her latest release, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The Bhansali directorial hit the theatres on the 25th of February and fans and critics have been going gaga over his direction, along with Alia’s portrayal of Gangubai. Amid this, the actress joined SLB for a conversation on the official YouTube channel of Pen Movies, as they discussed the film, their favorite and toughest scenes, what they took home from the experience, and more.

SLB asks Alia what happened with her as an actor through the process of filming Gangubai Kathiawadi, and what she has discovered new in herself. To this, Alia quickly replied without an iota of hesitation that Gangubai has become her alter-ego. She also expressed that she took up this film for the sole reason of getting to fulfill her childhood dream of working with him. “I discovered that Gangubai is my alter ego. Or, I don’t know whether I have lived with the character so deeply, that now she comes out in moments which I can’t control and people are like, ‘okay, this is not Alia, this is Gangubai.’ So, that’s never happened to me with any character,” said the actress.

Alia continued, “Secondly, I did this film, Sir, mainly for the experience with you. That is the reason I- it's not like, ‘oh it was a calculative, this is right’ - it was not that. It was like, I want to work with you, and I wanted to work with you since I was nine. So, I was fulfilling that childhood dream. So, for me. no matter what, I would have expected…that experience- I don't think I can put the gratitude of the experience in words. Of course, I'll change as an actor, of course it's my in my opinion my best performance, but for me as a little girl, and as an actor, it's the most grateful I've ever felt to be directed by it.”

Towards the end, Bhansali dedicates a dialogue from his film to Alia, as he says, “Alia aayi thi heroine banne, and with Gangu, puri ki puri cinema bann gayi hain” (Alia had come to be a heroine, and with Gangubai, she has become the whole cinema).

ALSO READ: Gal Gadot REACTS to Alia Bhatt's post announcing Hollywood debut alongside her