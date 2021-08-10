Sanjay Leela Bhansali says ‘full attention is dedicated towards’ Alia Bhatt led Gangubai Kathiawadi

Maverick genius director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has completed 25 glorious years in Bollywood and is now heading towards his 10th directorial venture. He started his career with Khamoshi starring in the lead & in his 10th film, Alia is playing the lead. Director mentioned he did not have an easy time shooting the film amongst two lockdowns.

Sanjay Bhansali has also produced several successful ventures including Rowdy Rathore, Gabbar is Back, Malaal, and many others. Director recently spoke to Hindustan Times on completing 25 years in the Hindi film industry and focusing his utmost attention towards Gangubai Kathiawadi. Sanjay’s last released film ‘Padmaavat’ was a massive success at the box office.

Speaking of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sanjay Bhansali said, “Right now, my full attention is dedicated towards it. I hold the film very close to my heart. Having made it over the period of two lockdowns, we, as a team, didn’t have an easy time. But we’ve still loved every minute of it. I can’t wait to present it to the whole world”. Speaking about the influence of music in his cinema considering he is a music director himself. Sanjay said, “I think music is the soul of a film. It translates emotions in the most beautiful way. I’m obsessed with music, so turning music director was just a natural course for me. It wasn’t a planned decision but just pure serendipity.”

Sharing thoughts on his journey so far in the world of cinema, Sanjay Bhansali said, “The journey has been incredible, with many challenges along the road, but I’ve loved every bit of it. I’ve been fortunate to receive immense love for my work from the audience. But, I don’t think any of these nine films would have been possible without the team I’ve worked with — from technicians to the talent.”

