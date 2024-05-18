Sanjay Leela Bhansali talks about stars 'hijacking' credit in movies: ‘You will rarely find an actor saying…’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known as one of the most sought-after directors in the industry and has worked with several big names. The director is currently basking in the success of his recently released show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. In a recent interview, the filmmaker talked about how actors take all the appreciation while the village behind the making of a film goes unnoticed

Sanjay Leela Bhansali on actor hijacking credits

In a recent chat with Galatta Plus, Bhansali stated that the problem in Indian cinema is that the actors tend to hijack appreciation and don't credit the technicians who actually add value to their performance. He mentioned that a performance does not belong solely to an actor; rather, a good performance belongs to a director, dialogue writer, cinematographer, art director, costume designer, choreographer, editor, and even the person who has painted the wall behind you.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali emphasized that while actors often claim ownership of their performance, they fail to acknowledge the contributions of these individuals. He highlighted this as a significant issue in Indian cinema.

Bhansali added that an actor "has to realize that I am not the star." He said, "The star is… everybody collectively comes and makes me a star. Will you please acknowledge and say I did this performance and I had a great dialogue writer, art director, costume guy, make up person. You will rarely find an actor giving credit to other people for their performance."

About Heeramandi

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar follows the lives of the courtesans. Set in the backdrop of pre-Independent India, Heeramandi explores the themes of revenge, powerplay, love, and freedom. It stars an ensemble cast of some of the finest actresses, including Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal, playing pivotal roles alongside Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Shruti Sharma, Jason Shah, and Indresh Malik, among others.

Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala) is the huzoor at Shahi Mahal. Waheeda (Sanjeeda Sheikh) is her sister; her daughters are Bibbojaan (Aditi Rao Hydari) and Alamzeb (Sharmin Segal); Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha) is Khwabgah's new huzoor; and Lajjo (Richa Chadha) is an unrequited lover.

Mallikajaan wants her youngest daughter Alamzeb to be a courtesan because that is the fate of a courtesan's daughter, but she prefers to be a poet. She secretly falls in love with the Baloch Nawab, Tajdar (Taha Shah Badussha). Heeramandi is now streaming on Netflix.

