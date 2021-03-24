Sanjay Leela Bhansali tests negative for Covid 19; to resume work on Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is now Covid negative and will serve the mandatory quarantine period of 14 days before resuming work. Check out the details.

Ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali who was earlier tested positive for Covid – 19, had been self-quarantining at home for the last two weeks. The director had to pause work on the starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi after getting the test diagnosis. As a result of that, the Dear Zindagi star also had to quarantine as a necessary precaution. Alia’s boyfriend and actor is also tested positive for the virus and like the director, is at home. According to the latest report, the director has tested negative for the Covid-19 virus.

A source close to the director revealed, “Sanjay doesn’t want to return until the mandatory quarantine period. He won’t even meet his mother until the period of quarantine is over.” The director has been taking the safety guidelines into consideration by being isolating himself for the required quarantine period of 14 days to ensure that there is no further risk. Alia had also taken the Covid-19 test and had her results negative. The actress was seen taking the safety guidelines seriously each time she stepped out of her house after her co-stars had tested positive.

Meanwhile, Only a couple of days ago, a source close to the director told Pinkvilla, “If all goes as planned, then Mr Bhansali and Alia are targeting to resume shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi by this month-end. The remaining portions with Ajay Devgn will be shot later once fresh dates are allotted by the actor,” Gangubai Kathiawadi’s teaser had been unveiled on the director’s birthday which was last month, and garnered positive reviews from the audience.

