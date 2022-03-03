Sanjay Leela Bhansali on working with Salman Khan again: He has changed; In his mind, I have changed.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan had sent the actor's fans into a frenzy almost two years ago when they announced Inshallah. Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt were supposed to share screen space for the first time ever. However, the film was shelved just a few days before the team could start filming.

In a recent chat with Bollywood Hungama, Sanjay Leela Bhansali opened up about the possibility of working with Salman Khan in the near future after the Inshallah debacle. The filmmaker acknowledged that there are differences but the actor is still a close friend.

He said, "Salman is a very dear friend, and I wanted to work with him after Padmavat. I put my best feet forward to make it happen. For whatever reasons, it didn't turn out. We all change as people. So he has changed; in his mind, I have changed."

Answering if the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actor-director may reunite, SLB said it is now up to Salman Khan to decide. "I have utmost regard and respect for the person who did Khamoshi for me, who did Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam for me, and who stood by in Sawariyaa. So he (Salman) has been a very very important part of who I am today and I will always respect him for it. The ball is in his court to decide if he wants to work with me, and if it's god willing inshallah agar hona hai to hoga (it'll happen if it's supposed to happen)."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's recent release Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role has breathed new life into theatres. The film has been enjoying a good week at the box office.

