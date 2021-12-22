Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi crew recreate grand set reflecting Lahore before Independence.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has delivered several magnum opus hits on the big screen. After completing a grand 25 years, the filmmaker is entering new territory with the web space as he gears up to begin Heeramandi. The web show has several female actors such as Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala and Diana Penty among others playing pivotal roles. According to a latest Mid-Day report, SLB's Heeramandi crew is currently building an opulent set at Film City in Goregaon.

While there's no clarity on when the shoot will commence, set work is underway in full swing. The grand set being built will reflect the old-world charm of Lahore. A source revealed to the publication, "The story that spans three generations is set in a district in Lahore of pre-Independence India. Over the past 15 days, the production design team has been supervising as the workers are recreating Lahore of the bygone era, building alleys and bazaars of the city."

Adding that a huge chunk of Heeramandi will be shot on this Film City set and if everything goes as per schedule, Sanjay Leela Bhansali may set the ball rolling in February 2022. The show will be a Netflix production and will include a large crew. "Given the nature of the show, it demands a large crew. Bhansali sir will lead a cast and crew of about 300," the source added.

