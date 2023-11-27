Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal gets married to Aman Mehta; shares gorgeous PICS from wedding

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Saigal is now married! The actress, who reportedly got engaged earlier this year, has now tied the knot with Aman Mehta. He is the Director at a multinational pharmaceutical company Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Sharmin Segal has now shared pictures from her wedding ceremony, and they are simply beautiful!

Sharmin Segal shares pictures from her wedding with Aman Mehta

For her big day, Sharmin Segal donned a beautiful, heavily embellished mauve-colored lehenga. The elbow-length sleeved blouse, as well as the lehenga, featured intricate embroidery, and cutwork. She teamed the lehenga with pearls and kundan choker, and a matching maang tikka. Meanwhile, Aman wore an ivory sherwani.

Sharmin Segal took to her Instagram stories to share their picture from the wedding ceremony. It shows them holding hands, while seated at the mandap. “The best moment of my life with the love of my life You are stuck with me FOR LIFE @amansmehta,” she wrote. Another picture shows Sharmin’s mother Bella Bhansali Segal with them. In other pictures, Sharmin was seen posing with her girl gang.

Check out pictures from Sharmin Segal and Aman Mehta’s wedding below!

Meanwhile, in one of the pictures, Sharmin is seen flaunting her interesting mehendi design. While one design featured a dog, another one showed a pizza in the center. Take a look below.

A few days ago, their pre-wedding celebration was held in Italy. Their friends shared some stunning pictures from the festivities.

About Sharmin Segal

Sharmin Segal is the daughter of Bella Bhansali Segal and Deepak Segal. She made her acting debut in 2019 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Malaal, which also starred Meezan Jafri.

She has worked closely with Sanjay Leela Bhansali as an assistant director in his projects such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Post Malaal, she also acted in the horror comedy film Atithi Bhooto Bhava. She will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, a period drama which also features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

