Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal ties knot with Aman Mehta; Priyanka Chopra wishes Heeramandi star

Actress Sharmin Segal who is all set to star in the OTT show Heeramandi, recently tied the knot with businessman Aman Mehta in a lavish ceremony. Sharmin, who is the niece of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, shared beautiful pictures from the wedding on her Instagram along with a heartfelt note, announcing the joyous occasion. Wishes poured in for the actress which also included a sweet wish from Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra's heartfelt wishes to Sharmin Segal as she got married to Aman Mehta

Recently, popular filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from her wedding with businessman Aman Mehta. As soon as she made the post, Priyanka Chopra expressed her excitement and extended her wish to the actress. She wrote, “Congratulations babe,” along with a string of emojis to express her happiness.

HAVE A LOOK:

Sharmin Segal also shared a heartfelt note alongside the pictures. She wrote, “We got married! …and it was a struggle to find a “perfect” posed photo of you and I, but I believe that when you are experiencing a special time in your life and, you cherish the actual moment. Sometimes photos and words are not able to capture it. At the end of the day it is an emotion and it can't always be captured but it is ALWAYS felt. The last few months have been a whirlwind of happy emotions and I'm so lucky I found you to share them with. Here is to new beginnings and growing with each other to become better versions of ourselves every day! Thank you for being genuinely the best Aman Mehta! I love you, always and forever.”

See the post here:

About Sharmin Segal

Sharmin Segal, born to Bella Bhansali Segal and Deepak Segal, entered the world of acting in 2019 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Malaal, where she shared the screen with Meezan Jafri.

Sharmin Segal, after her acting debut in Malaal, collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali as an assistant director on projects like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Apart from her film Atithi Bhooto Bhava, a horror comedy, she is set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, a period drama featuring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

