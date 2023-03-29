‘Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat would have gotten India an Oscar’ - Producer Mahaveer Jain

Oscars have always been the highest honour for any artist. It’s a dream for most and a reality for a few. More recently, stories which are rooted in our Indian culture have garnered the attention of the whole world. For example, RRR was unapologetically Indian in its style of making and storytelling and it was lapped on, not just by the Indian diaspora across the globe but a huge chunk of an audience outside it too. The film did well internationally and it penetrated among the international locals, who enjoyed re-creating its songs, scenes and dialogues. The film broke digital records as it became the only non-English film to trend in the top 10 list for over 18 weeks, on its streaming platform. The song Naatu Naatu charted globally and eventually won India it's first Oscar in Best Original Song category.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat Could Have Been A Frontrunner At The 2018 Oscars

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in titular roles, released back in 2018. It was one such film that really had the potential to make it to the Oscars and most importantly do the country proud. The film aced in various aspects like the costume design, original songs particularly Binte Dil and Ghoomar, production design, background score, cinematography and more. It was the highest grossing Indian film of 2018 internationally, as it did a business of over 29 million dollars, which interestingly is more than what RRR did in its first phase of international release.

Producer Mahaveer Jain Believes That Sanjay Leela Bhansali Captured Indian Values And Culture Brilliantly In Padmaavat

Commenting on the achievements and technical brilliance of Padmaavat, producer Mahaveer Jain said, "An Indian story that had a global appeal and had a complete potential to get our country an Oscar was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. The way he captured the the ethos of Indian values and culture through his cinematic storytelling on a grand canvas was unmatched and unprecedented. The royalty, dignity, sacrifice and larger-than-life persona of the Indian woman was mesmerising."

Mahaveer Jain, who wishes for Indian films to get international recognition also said, "In India, we need to develop an ecosystem where we nurture and train our young talent for making films for a global audience, to present the philosophies of India and exhibit it to the whole world."

Mahaveer Jain Believes That Dunki Is The Next Indian Film That Can Win Hearts Across The World

Mr Jain concluded by mentioning the film he believes has the potential to make ripples across the globe. He exclaimed saying, "In the current scenario, the film which will win hearts all across is Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. I am sure, it will break all previous records and create a massive impact all across the globe. Raju ji’s storytelling and emotional connect with people is unparalleled"

What do you feel about Padmaavat as a movie. Do you feel the film had the potential to make it to the Academy Awards and do the country proud, just like RRR has? Do let us know in the comments down below.

