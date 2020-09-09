Sanjay Raut clarifies his remarks on Kangana Ranaut: I expressed my anger at Mumbai being likened to PoK

Sanjay Raut, who has been massively criticized for his controversial remarks on Kangana Ranaut, has clarified on his statement and even spoke about BMC demolishing the actress' office.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been making headlines and has been witnessing a lot of flak ever since he has passed derogatory remarks against . It all started after Kangana compared Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir, following which Sanjay Raut made a controversial remark and it sparked a tussle between the Tanu Weds Manu actress and the Maharashtra government. And while Raut has been receiving a lot of criticism over his statement, the Shiv Sena leader has clarified that he hasn't threatened Kangana.

While speaking to India Today, Sanjay stated that he had only expressed his anger towards Kangana's statement equating Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Furthermore, he also spoke about BMC demolishing the Queen actress' office at Palli Hill and stated that he isn't responsible for BMC actions. Raut also emphasised that the matter is closed for him and that Kangana can stay in Mumbai. "I have never threatened @KanganaTeam, I only expressed my anger at Mumbai being likened to POK, am not responsible for what action BMC takes.. matter is over for me, Kangana is welcome to live in Mumbai."

To note, BMC had raided Kangana's Mumbai office lately while she was in Manali and put up a 'stop work' notice. In fact, the officials went on to demolish the property on Wednesday. BMC's action was highly criticized by everyone including commoners and Bollywood celebs have condemned the apparent revenge demolition. Criticizing the demolition, Renuka stated, "Though I did not like @KanganaTeam 's comment comparing Mumbai to POK I am appalled by the revenge demolition carried out by @mybmc You do not have to stoop so low. @CMOMaharashtra please intervene. There is a pandemic we are dealing with. Do we need this unnecessary drama?"

Also Read: Renuka Shahane on Kangana Ranaut's office being destroyed: Appalled by revenge demolition carried out by BMC

Credits :India Today

Share your comment ×