Sanjay Raut clarifies his remarks on Kangana Ranaut: I expressed my anger at Mumbai being likened to PoK

Sanjay Raut, who has been massively criticized for his controversial remarks on Kangana Ranaut, has clarified on his statement and even spoke about BMC demolishing the actress' office.
Mumbai
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been making headlines and has been witnessing a lot of flak ever since he has passed derogatory remarks against Kangana Ranaut. It all started after Kangana compared Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir, following which Sanjay Raut made a controversial remark and it sparked a tussle between the Tanu Weds Manu actress and the Maharashtra government. And while Raut has been receiving a lot of criticism over his statement, the Shiv Sena leader has clarified that he hasn't threatened Kangana. 

While speaking to India Today, Sanjay stated that he had only expressed his anger towards Kangana's statement equating Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Furthermore, he also spoke about BMC demolishing the Queen actress' office at Palli Hill and stated that he isn't responsible for BMC actions. Raut also emphasised that the matter is closed for him and that Kangana can stay in Mumbai. "I have never threatened @KanganaTeam, I only expressed my anger at Mumbai being likened to POK, am not responsible for what action BMC takes.. matter is over for me, Kangana is welcome to live in Mumbai." 

To note, BMC had raided Kangana's Mumbai office lately while she was in Manali and put up a 'stop work' notice. In fact, the officials went on to demolish the property on Wednesday. BMC's action was highly criticized by everyone including commoners and Bollywood celebs have condemned the apparent revenge demolition. Criticizing the demolition, Renuka stated, "Though I did not like @KanganaTeam 's comment comparing Mumbai to POK I am appalled by the revenge demolition carried out by @mybmc You do not have to stoop so low. @CMOMaharashtra please intervene. There is a pandemic we are dealing with. Do we need this unnecessary drama?"

Also Read: Renuka Shahane on Kangana Ranaut's office being destroyed: Appalled by revenge demolition carried out by BMC

Credits :India Today

Anonymous 4 minutes ago

India is already paying a very heavy price for electing a school drop-out as PM. Our hard-earned money is wasted on a moron's security. Vote with common sense next time India.

Anonymous 10 minutes ago

No locals anywhere in the world will like it if you go there, use the place and then trash it. Kangana did exaclty that.

Anonymous 10 minutes ago

No locals anywhere in the world will like it if you go there, use the place and then trash it. Kangana did exaclty that.

Anonymous 43 minutes ago

Mumbai does not belong to Sanjay Raut or his Baap. Mumbai runs because people all over India consumes what Mumbai produces. Mumbai belongs to all Indian dreamers.

Anonymous 43 minutes ago

neither does it belong to Kangana who shat where she ate

Anonymous 45 minutes ago

Jhoota! He is one spineless man. He behaves as if he owns Maharashtra ! M actually amazed at Shiv-Sena state officials affairs .

Anonymous 50 minutes ago

The damage is done!

Anonymous 51 minutes ago

She is an Indian citizen and can choose to live wherever she wishes. Who are you to give or not give permission to her ?? Whose permission did you take before you purchased houses here ??

Anonymous 57 minutes ago

She has freedom of speech. That does not give you the power to abuse her and take revenge by breaking her house. Now we know whom NOT to vote for the coming elections. Mindset of the leaders elected is so important.

Anonymous 57 minutes ago

Freedom of speech does not mean using gutter language.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Sanjay Raut reminds me of the movie in the 90s " Aaj ka gundaraj!" lol

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Of course she is welcome to live in Mumbai. Who are you or anyone to stop anyone living where they want? Since when was your permission needed? No one needs your words of welcome.

