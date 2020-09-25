  1. Home
Sanjay Raut on his reply to Kangana Ranaut's plea against BMC demolition: Court cases are not new to me

Kangana Ranaut's demolished office now stands partially in ruins and the actress is fighting a court battle challenging the BMC's move. Read on to know what Sanjay Raut had to say.
19204 reads Mumbai Updated: September 25, 2020 07:44 am
Sanjay Raut on Kangana Ranaut's plea against BMC demolition. Sanjay Raut on his reply to Kangana Ranaut's plea against BMC demolition: Court cases are not new to me.
Earlier this month, the unrest in Bollywood reached a whole new level when Kangana Ranaut and the Maharashtra government's war of words got ugly. Not much later, the civic body went ahead and demolished Kangana's plush office under the garb of 'illegal constructions' just hours before she could reach the city. The demolished office now stands partially in ruins and the actress is fighting a court battle challenging the BMC's move. 

While the Bombay High Court has already slammed the BMC for its hasty decision, Kangana recently asked the court to make Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut a party in a plea filed by her against the demolition. The Bombay HC on Tuesday permitted the actress to add Raut, Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson, as a party in her plea against the BMC.

Reacting to the same, Raut who had used a slur against the actress on a news channel, passed off the move as laughable. Speaking to a TV channel, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "We respect law and would fight the court battle. Court cases are not new to me."

While Raut has backed the BMC by saying that illegal constructions must be demolished, he added, "Those who are speaking against Maharashtra are preparing their political platform. But why should Maharashtra be treated as a doormat?" Raut asked without naming anybody. 

The hearing of the case is underway. On Thursday, the actress also took to Twitter to quote the HC order which stated. "Can't Leave The Demolished Property As It Is, You Need Time Here Otherwise You Are Very Fast"; Bombay HC To BMC In Kangana Ranaut's Case." 

Credits :Pinkvilla/PTIGetty Images

