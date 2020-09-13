  1. Home
Sanjay Raut questions B-Town's silence on Kangana's Mumbai-PoK comment; Feels Akshay Kumar should have spoken

Sanjay Raut penned a column in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana where he asked Bollywood about their silence over Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai-PoK comment. He mentioned Akshay Kumar in specific.
Mumbai
When Kangana Ranaut compared Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir, all hell broke loose in Maharashtra's capital. Numerous ministers, including Sanjay Raut, criticising the actress for her comment. The situation escalated when Raut deemed Kangana "haramkhor" and BMC charged into Kangana's office space to tear down "illegal constructions". While the bitter of exchange of words continues, the Shiv Sena member penned in his column in the party's mouthpiece Saamana questioned the silence of Bollywood celebrities over Kangana's comment. He mentioned Akshay Kumar's name in particular. 

As reported by Hindustan Times, the minister said "half of the film industry" should have come forward to defend Mumbai when Kangana spoke about the comparison. He compared Bollywood's silence over the comment with Pandavas' silence when Draupadi was disrobed. “Is Mumbai only for making money?” Raut asked. He deemed the whole episode as a "conspiracy" to defame Mumbai.

According to Republic TV, the minister also spoke about the video Kangana shared after her office was vandalised last week. In the video, she addressed Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackrey as "Tu." He claimed that "Mumbai natives" were in support with the actress. He also added that it is an "insult" shown that Marathi-speaking Union Ministers did not show their disagreements with her comments.

"An actress humiliates the chief minister and people of the state shouldn't react, what kind of one-sided freedom is this?" he asked in the piece, as reported by NDTV. He also referred to her comment where she compared her office's demolishment with Ram Mandir and wrote, "When her illegal construction in the city, which she calls as Pakistan, is demolished, she calls the demolished structure Ram mandir. You are crying hoarse when there is a surgical strike on the illegal construction. What kind of a game is this?" 

Kangana is set to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari today. 

