Sanjay Suri on ‘My Brother Nikhil’ with Juhi Chawla completing 17 years: No Indian awards recognized our work

Actors Juhi Chawla and Sanjay Suri took to their Instagram spaces today and marked 17 years of their film ‘My Brother Nikhil’. The film follows the story of a bright youngster Nikhil Kapoor (played by Sanjay) whose world comes crashing down after he tests positive for HIV. He then finds support in his sister Anamika (played by Juhi Chawla) and his partner Nigel (played by Purab Kohli). Directed by filmmaker Onir, My Brother Nikhil released in the year 2005 and talked about difficult subjects like HIV and homosexuality.

Earlier today, Sanjay Suri took to his Instagram stories and shared a video showcasing different scenes from the film. Sharing the video, he wrote that his film was not recognized by any Indian awards. His caption read, “17 years ago we managed to release a tough film for that time. No Indian awards recognized our work, while internationally the film was making waves. Never give up and keep doing your own thing! They will notice you one day!”. He further tagged his co-actors Juhi Chawla, Purab Kohli, Dippanita Sharma, Shweta Kawatra, and others. He also tagged his director Onir. Juhi Chawla reshared Sanjay’s video on her stories with a pink heart emoji.

Take a look at Sanjay Suri and Juhi Chawla’s Instagram story:

Click here to watch Sanjay Suri’s video.

Currently, Juhi Chawla is gearing up for the release of her next film, Sharmaji Namkeen. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, it will mark veteran actor late Rishi Kapoor’s last film, with his posthumous appearance after he passed away on the 30th of April, 2020. Later, the film was completed with Paresh Rawal stepping into Rishi Kapoor’s role. Backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, it is slated to release on an OTT platform on the 31st of March, 2022.

ALSO READ: Juhi Chawla remembers Rishi Kapoor calling her an ‘insecure actor’ on the sets of Sharmaji Namkeen