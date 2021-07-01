Sanjay Suri reflects on working with late Raj Kaushal: Before takes, he would say energy instead of action

Reflecting on his bond with late Raj Kaushal, Sanjay Suri told Mid-Day that he had spoken to him just a few days ago. Read on to know more.

Ace ad filmmaker and Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passed away on Wednesday, in yet another rude shock to the entertainment industry. Raj Kaushal, who has worked with several actors and produced several important films, suffered a heart attack. The couple had a tight knit group of besties and were friends with several people from the film industry. One of them is actor Sanjay Suri who worked in Kaushal's film My Brother…Nikhil.

Reflecting on his bond with Kaushal, Suri told Mid-Day that he had spoken to him just a few days ago. "When we spoke, he said, ‘Bhai, milte hai aur kuch karte hai.’ I planned to meet him after returning from my shoot. Not many know this, but he was one of the best narrators I have ever met. You could give him a boring one-liner, but he would narrate it with such skill that you could visualise it completely. He was always bursting with ideas. He inculcated a lot of confidence in his actors. We were all new, but he gave us complete freedom between 'action' and 'cut'. It was liberating to work with him.”

Suri also looked back on Kaushal for co-producing My Brother...Nikhil which revolved around same-sex love -- a story way ahead of its time for India. "Raj played a big part in my career and my life. I called him a yaaron ka yaar. He had magnetic energy to him. In fact, before every take, he would say energy instead of action, and the vibe on the set would be so positive," Suri said.

Raj Kaushal's funeral took place on Wednesday in Mumbai with several actors like , , Ashish Chaudhry, Apurva and Shilpa Agnihotri and visiting their residence.

ALSO READ: Raj Kaushal Passes Away: Vicky Kaushal mourns the demise of Mandira Bedi’s husband with a throwback pic

Share your comment ×