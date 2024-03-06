Sanjeeda Shaikh on being leading lady in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: 'A dream turned into reality’

Following her impressive role in Fighter earlier this year, Sanjeeda Shaikh has not only solidified her acting prowess but also sparked excitement for her next venture, Heeramandi. Considered one of the most significant projects of the year, Heeramandi has been a hot topic since its announcement. Sanjeeda expressed her gratitude for the chance to collaborate with the esteemed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, sharing her thoughts on the collaboration.

Sanjeeda Shaikh talks about being in SLB's Heeramandi

Regarding her involvement in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, Sanjeeda Shaikh said, "Building a dream adds beauty to our lives, I had built a dream and today it has turned into reality. I’m sure everyone who comes to this city of dreams, at least once in their life wishes to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, now when I am sharing the platform as one of his leading ladies, it’s a big deal for me. I’m just honoured to be a part of Heeramandi. This is an incredible platform for me, the entire team of the show is extremely special and I’m sure Heeramandi is the life of everyone involved in the project.”

Sanjeeda's first look from Heeramandi

The makers recently unveiled individual posters for Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known for his visually stunning storytelling, has once again showcased his cinematic brilliance, earning admiration from millions of movie enthusiasts. Each poster radiates a sense of royalty, elegance, authority, and regality, making it hard to look away. See Sanjeeda's first look here:

More about Heeramandi

The series revolves around the intense power struggle between rivals Mallikajaan and Fareedan to control Heeramandi, a realm where courtesans hold sway. Amidst this conflict, the narrative centers on Alam, Mallikajaan's youngest daughter, who emerges as the last hope for the future.

As Alam grapples with the decision between giving up power and choosing the love of one man over the admiration of many, the story unfolds. Set against the backdrop of pre-independent India during the freedom movement, Heeramandi is poised to be an expansive saga, delving into themes of love, power, betrayal, struggle, and the relentless pursuit of freedom.

The the series boasts of an ensemble cast consisting of supremely talented Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

