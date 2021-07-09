Sanjeev Kumar Birth Anniversary: From Sholay to Aandhi, here are 5 of his most versatile performances

One of the finest actors in Indian cinema, Sanjeev Kumar ruled the hearts of generations. Sanjeev Kumar left an indelible mark in the industry. He was just 47 when he passed away in 1985 due to a heart attack. He also bagged Filmfare and national awards for his stellar performances. He made his debut in Indian cinema with a role in Hum Hindustani (1960) and then went on to star in several hit films, including Sholay, Angoor, Koshish, Khilona, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Seeta Geeta.

On his birth anniversary, Pinkvilla brings to you his most versatile performances in 5 films.

Sholay (1975)

Sholay continues to be an all-time favourite of Indian movie lovers. Sanjeev Kumar essayed the role of Thakur which we still remember. He was shown without hands and conveyed his angst and sorrow solely through his expressions. We still get goosebumps when he almost kills Gabbar through his steel-shod shoes. Actor Sanjeev gave his best performance and made Thakur a historic and iconic character that will be remembered for generations.

Aandhi (1975)

In Aandhi, Sanjeev Kumar played the role of the estranged husband of a popular politician (Said to be based on Indira Gandhi’s life). He was seen opposite Suchitra Sen. The movie was all about how the leading politician connects with her estranged husband after years of separation. ‘Tere bina zindagi se koi ….’ song is still widely remembered.

Koshish (1972)

It was a treat to watch Sanjeev Kumar in Koshish. He played a speech and hearing impaired man to perfection who eventually fell in love and marries a woman with a similar handicap.

Trishul (1978)

This unarguably is one of Sanjeev Kumar’s best acting efforts. He essayed the role of Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor's father- RK Gupta in the flick and won hearts with his impeccable acting skills.

Pati Patni Aur Woh (1978)

Sanjeev Kumar’s performance was remarkable in this film. The movie essayed the life of a happily married couple Sharda and Ranjeet, until Ranjeet was discovered having an extra-marital affair with his office secretary.

From thriller to comedy flicks, he aced each and every role he played. His roles are still fresh in the hearts of cinema lovers.

