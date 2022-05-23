Sanjus Reunite: Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt spotted chatting on set, fans say 'Shamshera Loading'.

It was a moment of delight for fans on Monday as the reel and real 'Sanju' were snapped chatting on the sets of their upcoming project. For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor, who played Sanjay Dutt in his biopic Sanju, was seen in conversation with the actor on Monday morning. The two actors will be joining forces for Shamshera and looks like a shoot for this project has been lined up today.

An onlooker spotted the two actors outside their vanity vans having a deep conservation. Sanjay Dutt looked smart in a loose black shirt and brown cargo pants. Whereas, Ranbir's sartorial choice was on point, with the actor sporting blue denims and a tan brown sweatshirt.

Fans were excited at the sight of both the actors as they took to the comments section and wrote, "Shamshera Loading." While one fan commented, "Rk and baba," with a heart emoji, another fan dropped fire emojis with the comment, "Shamshera."

Click here to watch Ranbir and Sanjay Dutt's video.

Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor recently shot for a promo video of Shamshera in the city. The actor's pairing opposite Sanjay Dutt has caused much excitement as the senior actor will be playing the antagonist. He is set to play the ruthless, merciless villain and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go against each other.

The thriller, also stars Vaani Kapoor as the most sought-after travelling performer, and will be a high-octane entertainer that is set in the heartland of India.

Backed by Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera is slated to hit theatres on 22 July.

