Sanya Malhotra admits being blown away by Vicky Kaushal as Sam Bahadur on sets: This man is not himself

Vicky Kaushal is one talented actor and there is no denying this fact. Over the years he has proved this with his roles and also made it clear that he is a versatile actor and he is only getting better with each passing film. The actor who is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke along with Sara Ali Khan has quite an exciting lineup of films in the future. One of the much-awaited films is Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur which he wrapped up recently. The Masaan star is playing the titular role in the film alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. In a recent interview with Sucharita Tyagi, Sanya opened up about working with Vicky and what she learned from him. Scroll down to read it.

Sanya Malhotra on working with Vicky Kaushal in Sam Bahadur

Sanya Malhotra started by expressing her excitement about working with Meghna Gulzar. She revealed that they completed the shooting of Sam Bahadur in March and she quipped that after working with Meghna ‘mera sara dimaag khul gaya’. She added, “I learned so much from her. It was refreshing to work with her.” Later talking about her co-star Vicky Kaushal, Sanya admitted that it was insane working with him. “He is the flavour not just for the season but we have a very amazing actor to look out for and I am so happy I got to work with an actor like him. He is insane to see him how he works, how he was, how he conducts himself on set was such a good learning experience for me as an actor. I was just blown away, he is just brilliant,” she added

Sanya Malhotra was later asked that what all did she learn from Vicky Kaushal’s acting? The actress with awe in her eyes replied that seeing Vicky on the set itself was a big thing for her. She admitted that he was Sam for her and she could never see Vicky in that character. “Day 1 on set and I was like ‘Oh my god this man has completely transformed himself’. And I joined them after a few months of them shooting. I met him for readings, in the office for prep and all but to see him on set as Sam was surreal. I was like ‘this man is not himself, he has completely transformed himself as Sam’.”

