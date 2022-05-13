Sanya Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao’s HIT-The First Case gets a new release date

Ever since Rajkummar Rao announced his collaboration with Sanya Malhotra, fans have been jumping with joy to see the film. The film titled HIT-The First Case, a suspense thriller will be directed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu. This film is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu mystery action thriller with the same name. It is a gripping tale of a cop who is on the trail of a missing girl and is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore. Today Sanya took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her posing with Rajkummar and the director as they announce the release date of the film, which is July 15 2022.

In the picture that Sanya Malhotra posted, we can see her looking pretty in a black coloured kurti with white embroidery on it. She has left her hair open and can be seen smiling brightly. Behind her stood Rajkummar Rao who is bending down to fit in the frame. He looks dapper in a blue shirt. With them, we can see Sailesh Kolanu posing in the picture. Sharing this picture, Sanya wrote, “Bringing you the mystery thriller HIT - The First Case with a new release date 15th July 2022.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, after the 2021 horror-comedy film, Roohi, Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to reunite for Mr & Mrs Mahi produced by Karan Johar, and directed by Sharan Sharma. The film revolves around cricket and, the Kai Po Che actor will be essaying the character of Mahendra while Janhvi is Mahima. Apart from Bheed with Bhumi Pednekar he also has the Netflix film, Monica, O My Darling co-starring Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan.

