Sanya Malhotra can't stop blushing during sister's Kaleera Ceremony; see PICS

Sanya Malhotra, known for her charm and acting prowess, is recognized as one of the most captivating actresses in Bollywood. Recently, she caught everyone's attention at a friend's wedding where she energetically danced to Shah Rukh Khan's hit song One, Two, Three, Four from Chennai Express. Now, the Bollywood star has shared some heartfelt moments from her sister Shagun's wedding to producer Achin Jain. In the photos, Sanya is seen getting emotional as she prepares to bid farewell to Shagun.

Sanya Malhotra posts pictures from her sister’s wedding

Recently, Sanya Malhotra took to her Instagram story to share pictures from her sister Shagun Malhotra's wedding festivities. Sanya posted photos from her sister's kaleera ceremony on her Instagram stories. In the initial pictures, she is seen smiling widely as her sister attempts to drop the kaleeras. Judging by Sanya's subsequent Instagram story, it looks like the kaleeras did fall on her.

Sanya Malhotra shares glimpse of emotional moments from sister’s wedding

Sanya also shared several pictures capturing the emotional moments at her sister Shagun's wedding. In the initial image, the two sisters embrace each other. Additionally, Sanya is shown giving a kiss on Shagun's forehead, and both of them shed tears.

In the next photo, taken during Shagun's haldi ceremony, Sanya is captured wiping away her tears with a towel. She adorned a lovely yellow lehenga adorned with delicate floral patterns. Sanya complemented her appearance with a natural makeup look and minimal accessories.

In the next photo, Sanya is visibly moved as her sister, Shagunn, makes her bridal entrance. Sanya opted for a light green saree adorned with circular prints for the wedding, complemented by intricate lace work on the borders. She finished off her look with bold jewelry, a radiant makeup, and a neat bun. The subsequent image captures Sanya holding her sister's veil.

In her caption, the actress wrote, “Dulhan ki emotional sister. @shagunn23. I love you too much.”

Sanya Malhotra's work front

Professionally, Sanya Malhotra is enjoying the positive response to her latest movie, Sam Bahadur, in which she co-starred with Vicky Kaushal, who played the character of Sam Manekshaw.

Furthermore, 2023 has been a prosperous year for the actress. Before the launch of Sam Bahadur, she received praise for her performance in Jawan, a movie that performed exceptionally well in terms of box office success.

