Sanya Malhotra on doing stunts in Love Hostel: It was fun and quite thrilling

Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra starrer web thriller Love Hostel will be releasing soon on February 25. Helmed by Shanker Raman, the movie also features Bobby Deol who will be seen as a ruthless mercenary. Love Hostel marks Vikrant and Sanya’s first collaboration. Sanya will be seen playing Jyoti, who is bold and fierce and not afraid to take any risks. Undoubtedly this will be another power-packed performance by Sanya.

Ahead of the release, Sanya shares her fun experiences from the sets of Love Hostel. She shared, "One time I decided to do my own little stunt which is getting down from the third floor of the building. I was harnessed and all, but it was a lot of fun doing my own stunt and quite thrilling too. We shot that scene in Bhopal and ‘bus.. bada maza aaya mujhe latak ke!’" The film will be streamed on ZEE5.

Speaking further on the shooting experience, the actress also mentioned that she loved the city Bhopal, where the film was shot among other places.

"Shooting with Vikrant was really fun. We had a lot of fun offset with Shanker sir and Bobby sir, and just staying in Bhopal was fun. This was my first time there and I just loved being in the city as it had great weather and locations," Sanya added.

The film will be produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma, and is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation of a Drishyam Films production.

