  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sanya Malhotra is excited about the trailer of 'Ludo'

Actress Sanya Malhotra has back-to-back reasons to celebrate.
145 reads Mumbai
Sanya Malhotra is excited about the trailer of 'Ludo' Sanya Malhotra is excited about the trailer of 'Ludo'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Recently, the trailer of her next film "Shakuntala Devi" was unveiled. Now, there is a new announcement for her film "Ludo".

"This is a very exciting time for me, first the trailer of 'Shakuntala Devi' was released and then release of 'Ludo' on Netflix was announced," she said.

"The response that I'm getting for the trailer as well as the announcement regarding 'Ludo' is overwhelming. I've been flooded with congratulatory calls from family and friends since yesterday and I'm happy with how both announcements lined up together. With back-to-back good news, it's always more the merrier, especially while we are stuck in lockdown," she added.

In "Shakuntala Devi", the actress will play the real life character of Anupama Banerji, daughter of Shakuntala Devi.

The actress also did a little dance recently to celebrate the trailer release.

Sanya also has Guneet Monga's "Pagglait" in her kitty.

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement