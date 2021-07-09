Sanya Malhotra excited as she joins Rajkummar Rao in the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster HIT

Telugu original HIT was directed by Sailesh Konalu, who will also be helming the Hindi remake, and starred Vishwak Sen and Ruhami Sharma among others.

The Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster is getting bigger and better. After it was widely reported that Rajkummar Rao will be headlining the Hindi remake, Ludo actress Sanya Malhotra is now all set to join the team. An excited Sanya Malhotra shared the announcement on Instagram. She wrote, "So happy to join the #HIT team! Looking forward to this one!" The original was directed by Sailesh Konalu and starred Vishwak Sen and Ruhami Sharma among others.

The Hindi remake makers, T-Series & Dil Raju Productions, have got on board Sanya Malhotra and are equally ecstatic. Elated to join the project, Sanya Malhotra said, "I have watched HIT and I really liked the concept of the film. When the film was offered to me, I immediately said yes. It is a very interesting and intriguing story that deserves a mass audience. I am looking forward to this one & excited to work with Raj."

For the unversed, HIT stands for Homicide Intervention Team and will revolve around a cop who is on the trail of a missing woman. The Hindi remake is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar and Kuldeep Rathore. As for the director, filmmaker Sailesh Kolanu will be returning to helm the Hindi remake which is currently in pre-production and will go on floors soon.

Check out Sanya Malhotra's post below:

Recently, Sanya's bestie and actress Fatima Sana Shaikh was seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Ludo. Are you looking forward to the Hindi remake of HIT? Let us know in the comments below.

