Sanya Malhotra grooves to Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express track at her sister's sangeet; VIDEO goes viral

Sanya Malhotra, renowned for her beauty and talent, stands as one of the most captivating actresses in Bollywood. She recently garnered attention at a friend's wedding, where she stole the spotlight by dancing exuberantly to the beats of Shah Rukh Khan's chart-topping song from Chennai Express – One, Two, Three, Four. The video capturing this lively moment has now gone viral, adding to the actress's charm and leaving fans enthralled.

Sanya Malhotra dazzles on the dance floor with her sensational moves

Sanya Malhotra recently added a touch of glamour to her sister Shagunn Malhotra's sangeet ceremony. A video capturing the event showcases the actress lighting up the stage with her vibrant dance moves. The chosen track for her performance was Shah Rukh Khan's popular song 1 2 3 4 Get on the Dance Floor from the film Chennai Express, and Sanya's energy was infectious as she danced alongside her friend. Draped in a dazzling black saree, the actress exuded elegance while her synchronized dance routine with her friend added a delightful charm to the night.

Take a look:

Sanya Malhotra's work front

On the professional front, Sanya Malhotra is currently reveling in the success of her recently released film, Sam Bahadur, where she shared the screen with Vicky Kaushal, who portrayed the role of Sam Manekshaw. The movie explores the remarkable military career of India's first Field Marshal, spanning over four decades and five wars, with Manekshaw's leadership being instrumental in India's victory during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, leading to the creation of Bangladesh.

In addition to this, 2023 has proven to be a successful year for the actress. Prior to the release of Sam Bahadur, she garnered acclaim for her role in Jawan, a film that did exceptionally well at the box office.

