Sanya Malhotra grooves to Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express track at her sister's sangeet; VIDEO goes viral
During her sister's sangeet, Sanya Malhotra ignites the dance floor with her mesmerizing moves, swaying to Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express song in a stunning slit saree.
Sanya Malhotra, renowned for her beauty and talent, stands as one of the most captivating actresses in Bollywood. She recently garnered attention at a friend's wedding, where she stole the spotlight by dancing exuberantly to the beats of Shah Rukh Khan's chart-topping song from Chennai Express – One, Two, Three, Four. The video capturing this lively moment has now gone viral, adding to the actress's charm and leaving fans enthralled.
Sanya Malhotra dazzles on the dance floor with her sensational moves
Sanya Malhotra recently added a touch of glamour to her sister Shagunn Malhotra's sangeet ceremony. A video capturing the event showcases the actress lighting up the stage with her vibrant dance moves. The chosen track for her performance was Shah Rukh Khan's popular song 1 2 3 4 Get on the Dance Floor from the film Chennai Express, and Sanya's energy was infectious as she danced alongside her friend. Draped in a dazzling black saree, the actress exuded elegance while her synchronized dance routine with her friend added a delightful charm to the night.
Take a look:
Sanya Malhotra's work front
On the professional front, Sanya Malhotra is currently reveling in the success of her recently released film, Sam Bahadur, where she shared the screen with Vicky Kaushal, who portrayed the role of Sam Manekshaw. The movie explores the remarkable military career of India's first Field Marshal, spanning over four decades and five wars, with Manekshaw's leadership being instrumental in India's victory during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, leading to the creation of Bangladesh.
In addition to this, 2023 has proven to be a successful year for the actress. Prior to the release of Sam Bahadur, she garnered acclaim for her role in Jawan, a film that did exceptionally well at the box office.
ALSO READ: Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan shot 'special' song in Abu Dhabi; set to show his dance moves in Rajkumar Hirani's film
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: After Sam Bahadur, Meghna Gulzar’s next is with Sidharth Malhotra; Filming begins in 2024
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap feels his films could fare better if he was a Tamil or Malayalam director
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and co. to start Firoz Nadiadwallah’s Welcome To The Jungle in Mid-December