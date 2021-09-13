Sanya Malhotra hopes to do a 'naach gaana' film soon, says she's growing immensely with every project

It has been a quick five years since Sanya Malhotra made her debut with in Dangal. The actress has a variety of films already under her belt and is working on a few more. The 29-year-old actress has also successfully garnered a strong fan base and has delivered strong performances. However, Sanya reveals she's yet to do a quintessential Bollywood film.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Sanya was asked if she would love to do such a film as she is a trained dancer. She said, "Oh yes! I’ve grown up watching these potboilers. But, I think the focus has now shifted towards content-driven films and there’s not much naach-gaana happening these days. Or maybe there is, and I am wrong. I hope I get something like that very soon (smiles!)."

When asked about how she picks unconventional scripts, Sanya said, "The strength comes as much from within as the people I work with. With every film, I am growing as a person and as an artiste. I feel fortunate to have worked with people, who have pushed me and made me believe in myself. It’s important to surround yourself with people who motivate you at the right time and criticise you as well. When deciding on a project, I follow my instinct. Script sunte ya padhte hi there is an instant yes or a no. Of course, other factors such as the director, co-actors, and the production house also come into play."

Sanya Malhotra will also be seen Netflix India's Meenakshi Sundereshwar and Love Hostel with Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol.