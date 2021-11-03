Sanya Malhotra invests in a swanky new Mumbai home worth Rs 14 crore, to be neighbours with Hrithik Roshan

Sanya Malhotra is gearing up for the release of Meenakshi Sundareshwar but there's a lot happening for the actress on the personal front as well. According to a latest report in Money Control, Sanya has purchased yet another swanky new home in Mumbai. The plush new property comes at a heavy price of Rs 14.3 crore in one of Mumbai's affluent spots. 

As per the report, the flat was sold to Sanya by a certain Samir Bhojwani and the transfer deed was registered on October 14, 2021.The sprawling apartment in located in the Bayview building on the Juhu Versova Link Road. The  Dangal actress paid around Rs 71.5 lakh as stamp duty. 

With this new apartment., Sanya will now be neighbours with Hrithik Roshan. The Krrish actor had purchased a palatial space of 38,000 sq ft with a 6,500 sq ft open-to-the-sky terrace for Rs 97.50 crore in the same building block in 2020. Hrithik also has access to 10 parking slots in the building. The actor's home is spread across 14th, 15th and 16th floor of the building. 

On the work front, Sanya was last seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo where her chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapur created quite the buzz. In Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Sanya will be starring alongside Abhimanyu Dassani as the duo bring an adorable long distance relationship to the screen. 

Credits: MoneyControl


