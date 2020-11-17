Sanya Malhotra on lovemaking scenes with Aditya Roy Kapur in Ludo: There’s definitely some hesitation

On working with Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra revealed that her friends were happier when she first got to know that she would be working with the Kalank star.

Sanya Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur's chemistry in Ludo was one of the many aspects that stood out in the recently released Anurag Basu directorial. Their fresh pairing was loved by fans as the film opened to largely positive reviews. From the many fun scenes they shared, lovemaking scenes were also part of the script. On working with Aditya, Sanya revealed that her friends were happier when she first got to know that she would be working with the Kalank star.

In a latest interview, Sanya said, "I didn’t know him, but when I found out that Adi would be doing it, I was really happy. He’s a very good actor, and my god, he’s so good looking.”

The Dangal actress added, "Who wouldn’t be happy to work with such a good actor and such a handsome person? I was really happy, but my friends were happier."

When asked if there was any awkwardness of filming the lovemaking scenes with Aditya, Sanya said there is always some hesitation. "If the script requires these scenes, I don’t mind it. But I wouldn’t say that it’s a cool situation. There’s definitely some hesitation and nervousness, because we’re surrounded on set by so many people. The lights, the cameras, that makes me more nervous," the Ludo actress admitted. Nevertheless, we have to say, Sanya and Aditya made us fall in love with them and their breezy avatars.

What did you think about Anurag Basu's Ludo? Loved it or liked it? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :SpotBoyE

