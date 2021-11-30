Sanya Malhotra opens up about her ‘heart wrenching’ break up; Read here

Sanya Malhotra is currently basking in the success of her recent release Meenakshi Sundareshwar opposite Abhimanyu Dassani. The actress in a recent interview opened up on her ‘heart-wrenching’ break-up and said that she has been working on her mental health.

Speaking to Brides Today, Sanya said that she has been taking care of herself. The Dangal actor added, “I think break-ups are hard for everyone. That is what pushed me to really work on myself. My last break-up was heart-wrenching for me: a four-year-long, long-distance relationship that began when I lived in Delhi. Right after we ended things, the lockdown was imposed and I was alone in Mumbai. But I took the time to process the situation and understand why things didn’t work out. I also understood that I needed to work on myself. 2020 was a good year for me, the year of healing.”

She also said that the biggest myth that we are told about love is that self-love isn’t as important. “Especially in Bollywood, where you’ll see one person running after another person for love, but it actually resides inside you,” Sanya said.

In terms of work, before Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Sanya was last seen in Ludo. She played her role opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in the film. Ludo also featured Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Asha Negi and others in prominent roles. Sanya also has a crime thriller Love Hostel, co-starring Bobby Deol and Vikrant Massey, in the pipeline. The movie is backed by Shah Rukh Khan.

