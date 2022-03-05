Sanya Malhotra to play a cop in woman-led dramedy 'Kathal': Can't wait for it to come to life

Actress Sanya Malhotra will be next seen in the woman-led dramedy 'Kathal' along with Anant Joshi.

The film, set in a small town, follows the story of a local politician whose prized jackfruits ('Kathals') go missing and a young police officer Mahima, played by Sanya Malhotra is on it. The case is important to Mahima as she wants to prove her mettle by solving it.

The film is being directed by debutant director Yashowardhan Mishra, who has also written the film along with the veteran, award winning writer Ashok Mishra.

Producer, Guneet Monga, CEO, Sikhya Entertainment, who is known for films like 'Haraamkhor', 'The Lunchbox' and the Academy Award-winning Best Documentary (Short Subject) 'Period - End of Sentence', shared, "We are absolutely thrilled to embark on another exciting journey with Sanya Malhotra and none better than with our partners, Balaji & Netflix. Helming this joyride of satire & comedy, titled Kathal is our director Yashowardhan Mishra."

She added, "Yashowardhan & Ashok Mishra, the writers and imagineers behind 'Kathal' roped us into its magical world from day one (& page one) and we can't wait for it to come to life for everyone to enjoy! Kathal, like the fruit itself, will leave you with a sweet feeling that we'll cherish in the coming times and we are so excited for everyone to see Sanya in a completely new avatar in this unconventional story."

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Co-Producer and Executive Vice President at Balaji Telefilms said, "'Kathal' is one such quirky tale set in heartland India and toplined by the talented Sanya Malhotra. Debutant director-writer Yashowardhan's take on this 'bizarre' true story is full of humour and introspective. After the resounding success of Pagglait, we're excited to partner with Sikhya & Netflix to tell stories with an Indian heart for global audiences."

This is the fourth time that Sanya Malhotra will collaborate with Netflix after 'Ludo', 'Pagglait' and 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar'.

