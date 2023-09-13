Sanya Malhotra reveals Jawan scene that made her emotional; watches Shah Rukh Khan starrer once again

Jawan, the mass actioner that hit the theatres on September 7, Thursday, has emerged as one of the biggest box office successes of Hindi cinema in recent times. Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar had his second release this year with the movie. Jawan marked the Bollywood directorial debut of renowned Tamil filmmaker Atlee.

Along with Shah Rukh Khan, the recent blockbuster features a stellar star cast, especially some exceptionally talented actresses from both Bollywood and the South film industry, in key roles. Popular actress Sanya Malhotra, who played a pivotal role in Jawan, recently revealed the scene from Jawan, that made her extremely emotional.

Sanya Malhotra reveals the Jawan scene that made her emotional

Recently, Sanya Malhotra was spotted at a movie theatre in Mumbai, as she stepped out to watch the Shah Rukh Khan starrer once again, with her mother. The talented actress, who arrived for the show, was seen having a small chat with the paparazzi photographers, who praised her stellar performance as Dr. Eeram, in the film. Interestingly Sanya went on to reveal the scene from Jawan that made her most emotional, during her chat with the paps.

"Jawan teesri baak dekh rahi hoon (I'm watching Jawan for the third time)", revealed the actress as she posed for pictures. When the photographers told her how her performance made them emotional, Sanya Malhotra replied: ''Vo oxygen wala part bohot emotional tha (The oxygen portions in the film made me very emotional)."

Earlier, during her interaction with her fans on her Instagram handle, Sanya Malhotra revealed how Deepika Padukone's brilliant performance in the puppy's death scene made both her and her mother extremely emotional. The actress ended up crying, as the puppy in the film is also named Rio, which is the name of her pet dog

Watch Sanya Malhotra's video from the movie theatre, below:

About Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan appears in a double role in Jawan, which features South superstar Nayanthara as the female lead. Popular Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone made a special appearance. National award-winner Vijay Sethupathi played the lead antagonist in the Atlee directorial, which features Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, Mukesh Chhabra, and many others in the supporting roles.

