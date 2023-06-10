Sanya Malhotra reveals real reason behind Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan’s unmatched success: They deserve to be…

Sanya Malhotra is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Kathal. The actress has been praised for her performance in the film and now all eyes are on her as she recently revealed that the Dangal star is going to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. This film is helmed by Atlee and will also star Nayanthara. Well, Sanya has been an excited kid after she is allowed to talk about being a part of Jawan and we do not blame her. At a very early stage in her career, she now has worked with two of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, SRK and Aamir Khan. Talking to Mid-Day, she opened up about her experience of working with both the Khans.

Sanya Malhotra made her big Bollywood debut with Dangal alongside Aamir Khan and this film was a massive hit at the box office. And now she will be seen in Atlee’s Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan. She has closely observed both the superstars and in the interview spoke about the reason for their unmatched success. “It’s the way they conduct themselves on set. They deserve to be where they are [because of] the passion that they have for their job and the films they do,” she says.

In a recent interview with Sucharita Tyagi, Sanya Malhotra recalled meeting Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Jawan for the first time. The Kathal star replied, “It was unreal. For days I couldn’t believe it that I am doing a film with him. For days I had to keep reminding myself that ‘Sanya ye ho raha hai’."

