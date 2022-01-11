Sanya Malhotra reveals why she was disappointed despite being shortlisted after Dangal audition

Sanya Malhotra made an impressive debut alongside Aamir Khan in Dangal. The actress has since then made a mark with her acting chops in films like Patakhaa, Badhaai Ho and Ludo. In a recent interview with Mashable India, Sanya revealed that Dangal was her first audition ever. She was successfully shortlisted as well.

However, Sanya revealed she was quite disappointed. Explaining why she felt the way she did, Sanya said, "I think they did audition a lot of people. In fact, when I was shortlisted, I didn’t think they had shortlisted more than five. When I went there for the audition, there were 29-30 girls who were shortlisted and I was quite disappointed."

The actress added that despite this she was super confident. "But at the same time, I was quite positive that I am going to be there in the movie. I don’t know why but this was my first audition for a film and I had so much confidence that no matter what, I will crack it. I don’t know, I had that feeling. Maybe my intuition was telling me that I am going to make it."

Sanya starred in the film alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh. She also revealed that the duo used to manifest getting their first role by writing it out. "Now we know it’s called scripting but back then, it was like, ‘Okay, fine, we want something and we are going to write it out’, and we used to sit together and manifest it that someone from us should get the role. We are quite happy that we got it," Sanya said.

Both Sanya and Fatima will now be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur which also stars Vicky Kaushal.

