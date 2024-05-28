Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf dance to Ishq Vishk Rebound's Soni Soni; Internet is crushing over their 'smooth like butter' performance

Ever since his debut in Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan’s Dear Zindagi, Rohit Saraf has garnered a legion of admirers. Applauded for his outstanding acting prowess and charming look, he has become the crush of many. Following the release of his web series Mismatched with Prajakta Koli, audiences adored their chemistry, further solidifying his popularity.

Recently, Rohit Saraf danced with Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra on the newly released track Soni Soni from Ishq Vishk Rebound, captivating fans who can't help but gush over this fresh pairing.

Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf dance to Soni Soni from Ishq Vishk Rebound

Sharing on Instagram on May 28, Sanya Malhotra posted a video showcasing her dance to the song Soni Soni from Ishq Vishk Rebound. The duo flawlessly synchronized their moves to the lyrics. In the video, Sanya wore a green halter-neck crop top paired with a mini skirt, while Rohit sported a striped shirt and blue trousers. Sharing the video, the actress captioned it, "Soni Soni with @rohitsaraf."

In the comment section, Rohit expressed, “Could dance with you all day everyday @sanyamalhotra_. This made me so so happy! Thank you!!!” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Upon sharing the video, fans and celebrities flooded the comment section, praising their chemistry. Guneet Monga expressed, “Loveeeeee,” accompanied by numerous heart emoticons. Ranvijay Singha commented, “Toooo good.” Esha Gupta also reacted with a heart emoticon. Prajakta Koli chimed in, “Cutieeeeeees @sanyamalhotra_ @rohitsaraf.” Ayush Mehra showered them with several heart emojis. Jibraan Khan, Rohit Saraf's co-star from Ishq Vishk Rebound, dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Several fans also chimed in to express their admiration for their chemistry. One user wrote, “They have better chemistry.” Another commented, “Those smooth footwork.” A user simply exclaimed, “Wow!” While another commented, “Smooth like butter.”

Sung by Darshan Raval, Jonita Gandhi, and Rochak Kohli, the song Soni Soni from Ishq Vishk Rebound was choreographed by Vijay Ganguly. Gurpreet Saini penned its lyrics, released by record label Tips Official.

More about Ishq Vishk Rebound

Ishq Vishk Rebound follows the journey of four friends, portrayed by Rohit, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grewal, as they navigate modern relationships. Set to release on June 21, the movie stars Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, Naila Grewal, and Pashmina Roshan, a cousin of Hrithik Roshan. The original film starred Shahid Kapoor, who rose to fame thereafter. Produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under Tips Films Limited, the remake hits theaters on June 28.

Earlier, a source revealed to Pinkvilla that Shashank Khaitan has roped in Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf to play pivotal roles in forthcoming romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf join Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari