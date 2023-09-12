Sanya Malhotra said THIS when asked about her character in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan being based on Kafeel Khan

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Sanya Malhotra is currently basking in the glorious success of her recent film Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan. Both the film and her performance as Dr. Eeram have been loved by both critics and audiences. There have been reports that her role is reportedly based on a real-life doctor named Kafeel Khan who is based in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Sanya Malhotra on her role in Jawan

In an interview with The Indian Express, Sanya was asked if her character was based on Dr. Kafeel Khan. She said, "No, not that I know of. I used to completely surrender on set, to Atlee sir’s vision. But I got to know that he tweeted about it. All I can say is I feel very fortunate to have played a character like Eeram. It is a very important message that we are trying to give out."

Kafeel Khan was a junior lecturer at Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College and Hospital. In 2017, he was arrested after 63 children and 18 adults died after the hospital reportedly ran out of liquid oxygen. Khan, however, claims that he tried to arrange as many oxygen tanks as he could. He was later dismissed by the state government from his services. After Jawan's release, Khan shared a tweet and thanked the entire team of the film for raising the issue.

Sanya Malhotra talks about Jawan sequel

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sanya was asked about Jawan's extended cut. She said that even she would love to watch its extended cut. "I would, as an audience, like to see an extended version as well and I hope they come out of it." She then added, "If not that, I hope they make Jawan 2 and cast me in it." Meanwhile, Jawan was released on September 7th. The film met with positive critical response and received the biggest opening for a Bollywood film in history. Directed by Atlee Kumar, it stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance).

