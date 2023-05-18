Sanya Malhotra says she always hoped to work with Shah Rukh Khan; Calls Jawan 'a dream film'

Actress Sanya Malhotra, who made her Bollywood debut with Dangal alongside Aamir Khan, will now be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in the most awaited film of 2023, Jawan. The first look was released in 2022 and since then, there is a lot of excitement around it. The film is helmed by the South director Atlee. After remaining tight-lipped, Sanya finally confirmed that she is a part of Jawan. Recently, in an interview, the actress expressed her excitement about working with SRK.

Sanya Malhotra talks about working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

Sanya has always managed to impress the audience with her impeccable acting skills. Recently, Sanya spoke to Indian Express and shared that she always hoped to work with King Khan. She went on to call Jawan her 'dream film'. The actress shared, "I am excited because I can finally talk about it. Before this I would give some really weird answers every time I was asked whether I am in Jawan or not. I always hoped to work with SRK one day, so it is a dream come true. I cannot wait to see myself around him… it is a dream role, a dream film. Just to be around him makes me really happy."

Reportedly, Sanya wrapped up shooting for her part in Jawan in 2022. Currently, Shah Rukh is busy shooting for it. Recently, he was seen shooting in Mumbai with Nayanthara. The videos of them shooting for a dance sequence were leaked on social media. The film also features Vijay Sethupathi in an important role. If reports are to be believed, Deepika Padukone will also be seen in a special appearance. Earlier, the film was slated to hit theatres on June 2. Recently, Shah Rukh announced the new release date of Jawan. It will now release on September 7.

Meanwhile, Sanya is currently promoting her upcoming film, Kathal. She also has Sam Bahadur with Vicky Kaushal and the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen in the pipeline.