Sanya Malhotra shares a still from Dangal as it turns 3

Actress Sanya Malhotra is super nostalgic as her debut film "Dangal" completed three years on Monday since its release.
5864 reads Mumbai
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, "Dangal" is a fictionalised tale based on the lives of wrestler -- Mahavir Singh Phogat and his famed daughters, Geeta and Babita Phogat. The film features superstar Aamir Khan in the role of an ambitious father, who, after failing to fulfil his dreams, aspires to achieve his vision of winning a gold medal for his country in an international arena through his progeny. It also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead role.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dangal Dangal #3yearsofDangal

A post shared by Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra_) on

Reminiscing about the film's journey, Sanya took to Instagram and shared a few stills from the movie. "The journey that started 3 years back #3yearsofDangal," Sanya catpioned one of the images. Sanya will next be seen in "Shakuntala Devi".

Credits :IANS

