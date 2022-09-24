Sanya Malhotra starrer Kathal, Randeep Hooda’s CAT and other teasers unveiled at Tudum Event

This morning, Netflix shared the teasers of some amazing upcoming Indian web series and films that were unveiled at the Tudum event today. Among those were Randeep Hooda starrer web series CAT, director Hansal Mehta’s series Scoop, Sanya Malhotra starrer Kathal, and Class, a remake of the popular Spanish series Elite. The teasers of these web series and movies left fans super excited! CAT, a web series starring Randeep Hooda, revolves around a man named Gurnam. To save the life of his drug peddler brother, Gurnam is compelled by the cops to become their informant once again, as he did during the Insurgency of the 1990s as CAT, but this time to Snitch on the terrifying Drug Mafia of Punjab, leading him to come face to face with his dark past. It is an epic story of brotherhood and duty; check out its teaser below.

Kathal, a film starring Sanya Malhotra, Anant Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav and Neha Saraf, is a story about the missing jackfruits and the investigation that follows. When a local politician’s prized jackfruits (Kathals) go missing, it turns into a bizarre case that falls into the lap of a young and earnest police officer, played by Sanya Malhotra. Directed by Yashowardhan Mishra and produced by Sikhya Entertainment and Balaji Telefilms, Kathal is a small town dramedy with a lot of hearts.

Meanwhile, Scoop is a character drama that is inspired by the book written by Jigna Vora, ‘Behind Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison’. Directed by Hansal Mehta, Scoop features Karishma Tanna, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, Deven Bhojani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Tejasvini Kolhapure, Shikha Talsania, Tanmay Dhanania and Inayat Sood. It traces the journey of Jagruti Pathak, an ambitious crime journalist. Her world comes crashing down when she is charged for the heinous murder of a fellow journalist, Jaideb Sen and ends up in a prison cell with those she once reported on. The others charged include a notorious sharp shooter, a nefarious bookie and the infamous, Chhota Rajan. The truth is quietly buried as she waits out a trial.