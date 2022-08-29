Sanya Malhotra to uncover 'missing jackfruits mystery' in Kathal; New film be out soon

Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra is all set to star in Netflix's new film titled 'Kathal' alongside Anant Joshi. Set in a small town, Kathal revolves around a local politician whose prized jackfruits (kathals) go missing, and a young police officer named Mahima, played by Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra, is adamant to solve this bizarre case to prove herself. Given this plotline, fans are eager to watch it. In this development, Netflix India today announced that the film will be out soon on the streaming platform. The woman-led drama infused with a slice of comedy marks the directorial debut of Yashowardhan Mishra, who has also penned the film along with veteran writer Ashok Mishra. The woman-led dramedy is the directorial debut of Yashowardhan Mishra, who has also penned the film along with veteran writer Ashok Mishra.

Click Here to Watch Video of Kathal

Sikhya Entertainment on its collaboration with Sanya Malhotra, Netflix and Balaji Telefilms

Monga, CEO Sikhya Entertainment, said her company always strives to produce unique, entertaining, and heart-warming content that stands out. She also said they are thrilled to collaborate with Malhotra, Netflix, and Balaji Telefilms on “Kathal”. “Yashowardhan and Ashok Mishra, the writers and imaginers behind ‘Kathal’ roped us into its magical world and we can't wait for it to come to life for everyone to enjoy,” Monga had said in a statement in March this year. Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, co-producer and executive vice-president at Balaji Telefilms said after the success of last year's “Pagglait”, which featured Malhotra, they are excited to partner with Sikhya and Netflix again to narrate stories with an Indian heart for global audiences. “At Balaji Motion Pictures, our aim is to continue telling genre-bending, entertaining and contextual stories. ‘Kathal’ is one such quirky tale set in heartland India and toplined by the talented Sanya Malhotra. Yashowardhan’s take on this bizarre true story is full of humour and introspective,” Kapoor Sheikh said. “Kathal” also stars Anant Joshi, best known for playing the titular role of Bhaskar Tripathi in ALTBalaji web series “Virgin Bhasskar”. The film will also mark Sanya's return to Netflix after her performances in past films like 'Ludo', 'Pagglait' and 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar'.

Sanya Malhotra Work Front

Sanya Malhotra began her career with supporting roles in the biographical sports film Dangal (2016) and the comedy Badhaai Ho (2018), both of which rank among the highest-grossing Indian films. Malhotra received nominations for the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for her roles in the drama Photograph (2019) and the black comedy Ludo (2020), and also received praise for starring in Shakuntala Devi (2020) and Pagglait (2021).

In 2022, she starred in the ZEE5 film Love Hostel, a thriller about honour killing, opposite Vikrant Massey.

Malhotra will next be seen in a film titled Jawan. It is an action thriller film written and directed by Atlee Kumar which will also star Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Priyamani and Deepika Padukone. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Principal photography of the film commenced in September 2021 at Pune. It is scheduled for theatrical release on 2 June 2023.

Also Read: John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi join hands for new film '100%'; FIRST LOOK Out