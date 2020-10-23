Sapna Pabbi responds to reports of being untraceable after NCB summons in drug case: I'm back home in London

Sapna Pabbi has now clarified news reports and revealed that she is back home in London with concerned authorities aware of her location.

Sapna Pabbi who was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's demise had reportedly not responded to the summons. In fact, a NCB official said that the Khamoshiyan actress was missing and untraceable. However, Sapna has now clarified these reports and revealed that she is back home in London. Sapna, who is from the UK, shared her statement on Instagram and revealed that concerned authorities are aware of her location.

Sharing her statement, Sapna Pabbi wrote, "I am saddened to see speculative media reports in India about me being untraceable or missing. I have been back at home in London to be with my family and as such my lawyers have already communicated this with the authorities in India who are fully aware of my whereabouts.”

Speaking on the matter, a NCB official had earlier told Mid-Day, "The notice was pasted outside her residence on Tuesday asking her to appear before the NCB in connection with the Bollywood drug syndicate but she didn't respond and now has disappeared."

The anti-drug agency also revealed to the portal that Sapna's name surfaced after the arrest of Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades. Some digital evidence seems to have surfaced against the actress which points out her involvement in the drug nexus.

Apart from Sapna Pabbi, actresses like , Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh have also been questioned by the NCB.

