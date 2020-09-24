  1. Home
Saqib Saleem on Payal Ghosh’s statement on Huma Qureshi: ‘It feels bad when someone says ill about my sister’

Saqib Saleem said that social media is irrelevant to him. He will feel content if he can keep his sister and parents happy in real life.
17726 reads Mumbai
Saqib Saleem on Payal Ghosh's statement on Huma Qureshi: 'It feels bad when someone says ill about my sister'
Saqib Saleem has recently spoken strongly against Payal Ghosh’s allegation on his sister, actor Huma Qureshi. Reportedly, while speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Saqib said that he feels sad when someone says ill about his sister Huma as she is Saqib's life and his pride too. He further told the news portal that social media is irrelevant to him and he will feel content if he can keep his family happy in real life. The Mere Dad Ki Maruti actor has said that he doesn’t feel powerful as an actor, in fact, he feels scared as anyone can put an allegation on anyone.

Recently, Payal Ghosh stated that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap sexually harassed her seven years ago. Allegedly, she also said that other actors such as Huma Qureshi and Richa Chadha had also got work from Anurag in return for favours.

Richa Chadha has sent a legal notice to Payal Ghosh, while Huma wrote a post on Twitter about Payal’s baseless allegation. Huma’s post read as ‘I feel really angry at being dragged into this mess. I feel angry not just for myself but also every woman whose years of hard work and struggle gets reduced to such baseless conjecture and allegations in their workplace. Please let’s refrain from this narrative.’

Check out Huma Qureshi’s post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Huma S Qureshi (@iamhumaq) on

On September 22, Payal Ghosh has filed an FIR against Anurag Kashyap. However, the filmmaker has dismissed all the allegations made by Payal.

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

