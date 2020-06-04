Saqib Saleem says he is glad he got stood up

Actor Saqib Saleem in a funny new post shared that he was happy when he got stood up.

In a time-lapse video he posted on Instagram Stories, Saqib arrives at his balcony, sits down and gazes out at a cloudy sky.

"I went, I waited, she stood me up and I was glad," he wrote.

Saqib, brother of actress , was last seen on screen in starrer "Race 3".

He now awaits the release of his next project "83" directed by Kabir Khan and starring actor as Kapil Dev.

The film narrates the story of India's first-ever World Cup cricket victory in 1983. Saqib plays all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath, who was vice-captain of the World Cup-winning squad.

Amarnath, popular among teammates and fans as Jimmy, was Man of the Match in the final as well as semi-final, and he played a key role in the team's victory.

The film also features actress as Kapil Dev's wife Romi.

