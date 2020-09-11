Saqib Saleem shares atrocious hate message sent by a troll after backing Rhea Chakraborty

Saqib Saleem shared a screenshot of the abusive and atrocious language hurled at him and sister Huma Qureshi by a troll for extending their support to Rhea Chakraborty.

Since Rhea Chakraborty's arrest in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput, a bevy of Bollywood celebrities have come to the fore and voiced their support for the actress. One of them has been actor Saqib Saleem, actress 's brother. And while the sibling duo have extended their support to Rhea, like others, they too have faced severe and unpleasant backlash from 'SSR warriors'. On Friday, Saqib took to Instagram to share one such message that he received in his inbox.

Sharing a screenshot of the abuses and atrocious language hurled at him and sister Huma Qureshi by a troll, Saqib wrote, "Mera Bharat Mahaan Thank you for showering so much love on me n my family . Means a lot," with a folded hands and heart emoji. The abusive message sent shockwaves among many. Shibani Dandekar, who has been crusading for justice for her best friend Rhea, wrote, "WOW!! I have no words for what we have become."

Sophie Choudry also commented, "This is frikkin disgusting! How dare he speak about your family like this, especially the women in the family!! Hope he knows he can be arrested for this blatant threat and harassment." To this, Saqib replied and told Sophie, "*she."

Take a look at Saqib Saleem's shocking post below:

Just yesterday, Saqib, like actress Radhika Madan, took to Instagram to explain why they are supporting Rhea and how it no way undermines the justice that Sushant Singh Rajput deserves.

What are your thoughts on the abusive and hate messages sent to Saqib Saleem? Let us know in the comments below.

